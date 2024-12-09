Scottie Scheffler's Caddie Earned A Ridiculous Amount Of Money Thanks To His Dominant 2024 Season

Scottie Scheffler capped off his truly historic season with a win at the Hero World Challenge on Sunday, earning another $1 million in the process. Winning was practically the norm for Scheffler during the 2024 campaign, and with winning comes large paydays, both for himself and caddie Ted Scott.

Scheffler found the winner's circle nine times in 21 starts in 2024 including a win at the Masters, The Players, and the Olympics all en route to winning the first FedEx Cup of his career. You have to go back to 2006 to find the last player to have won nine times worldwide in a single season, and that honor belonged to Tiger Woods.

Scheffler did not miss a cut all season, had a pair of runner-up finishes along the way as well, and finished outside of the Top 25 on just two occasions. His largest payday, $25 million, came with his win at the Tour Championship while his second-largest check came after he won The Players, taking home $4.5 million with the golden trophy.

All in all, Scheffler's earnings for his 2024 season came to be $55,228,358. While it's unclear what Scheffler and Scott's payment agreement is, the normal scale for player-caddie payments typically sees a caddie earn 10 percent of winnings if following a win, seven percent for a top 10 and five percent for a made cut.

If we follow that formula, Scott earned roughly $5.4 million in 2024. That number is more than double the PGA Tour average earnings for the year of $2,109,985. Among the notable players Scott out-earned in 2024 include Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Will Zalatoris, Max Homa, and Tom Kim.

Ted Scott Earnings In 2024

Breaking Scott's assumed $5.4 million earnings down even further paints an even wilder picture of just how special his year on Scheffler's bag turned out to be.

If you toss aside the Olympics, which Scott was undoubtedly paid a handsome but unknown fee for, Scheffler earned roughly $55.2 million in 20 starts in 2024. Without a missed cut all season, this comes out to be 80 total rounds for Scheffler, and Scott was on the bag for all but one of them. He missed the third round of the PGA Championship to attend his daughter's high school graduation back home.

So, approximately $5.4 million over the course of 79 rounds comes out to be $68,354 per round for Scott. If we assume each round is exactly five hours, well that's an hourly rate of $13,760 for Scott.

Scott, who was Bubba Watson's caddie earlier in his career, has been on Scheffler's bag since his first win on the PGA Tour in 2022, and the two have turned into the most dominant duo in all of professional golf since.