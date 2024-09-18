Scottie Scheffler Explains The Genius Way Of How He Decides How Much To Pay His Caddie Ted Scott

Scottie Scheffler won six times and picked up another nine Top 10 finishes over the course of 19 starts on the PGA Tour in 2024. In other words, Scottie Scheffler earned a lot of money this past season, which in turn means that his caddie, Ted Scott, added a significant amount of money to his bank account as well.

Scheffler earned $62.2 million in on-course earnings alone in 2024 when you account for all of his wins and the $25 million FedEx Cup bonus he picked up to close out the year.

Traditionally, caddies earn 10% of the prize money when their player wins and around the 7% mark following a finish inside the Top 10. This would mean that Scott would have earned a little more than $5 million this past season.

While Scheffler has not, and likely never will, disclose how much money he's paid Scott since they joined forces, he did share some insight into the payment structure between himself and Scott.

Scheffler implies the rule of ‘keep it simple, stupid’ and let's someone else deal with how and how much Scott is paid each week.

"We have a girl that helps us pay bills basically because I’m a child and I can’t keep track of all that stuff," Scheffler explained on ‘Pardon My Take.’ "She quickly took over that job and texts me at the end of every week, and is like, 'Hey, this is how much we’re paying Ted.' I’m like, 'That’s great. Perfect.'"

That seems like a great system.

Scheffler is concerned with winning golf tournaments, and the last thing any winner would want to do is crunch numbers to figure out exactly how much they're supposed to pay their caddie, the person they spend an absurd amount of time with. Having a middle man, or in this case a middle woman, take care of that is a genius move from Scheffler.