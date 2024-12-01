How Did Bengals DB Cam Taylor-Britt Not Get Flagged For PI On The Play That Led To His Pick-Six?!

Why in the ever-living heck did this pick six count and not get called back?

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt was guarding Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens on the outside of the formation. Pickens was trying to make a break to the inside, but he couldn't because Taylor-Britt was grabbing his head.

Seriously, Taylor-Britt got his hands on Pickens' helmet, was taking him towards the ground, and then intercepted the pass. See for yourself.

Look, was Pickens already stumbling a little bit? Yes, his release wasn't the cleanest and he lost control of his body. But still, you shouldn't be able to grab a guy's helmet and get away with it. Plus, there was a ref standing right near these two! How do you miss that?

Fortunately, the Steelers answered with a touchdown on their next drive to at least break even. But if this game ends within a touchdown and the Steelers losing, you can bet there's going to be a healthy dose of frustration after this call.

