Controversial No-Call Enrages College Basketball Fans, Costs Purdue A Win

The internet is split over the officiating late in Houston's Sweet 16 win against Purdue.

The Cougars won 62-60, but the game wasn't without major controversy for one simple reason:

What appeared to be a missed push-off call that should have returned the ball to Purdue with a chance to win it.

Some people think Milos Uzan pushed off Boilermakers star Braden Smith in the final few seconds. It wasn't called, Houston retained possession and scored on the inbound to win the game.

Internet reacts to no-call to save Houston.

Now, was it a push-off on Uzan for sure? I'm not going to Monday morning quarterback this situation, but you can clearly see his arm extended.

As for the internet, opinions are all over the place, and fans have plenty to say about the ref swallowing his whistle when it mattered most.

Some feel like Smith flopped. Many others - the majority - appear to think the refs sat on their whistle in the closing seconds.

It's certainly a tough call because it's not cut and dry. While it does look like Uzan pushed off, it's far from egregious.

A foul? Yes. Bad enough that a ref is going to step up and be a hero? Clearly not.