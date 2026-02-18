Hornets Star LaMelo Ball Crashes Camo Hummer In Uptown Charlotte

LaMelo Ball totaled his tan camo Hummer in Charlotte and reportedly left in a Lamborghini.

LaMelo Ball made headlines on Wednesday, and it had nothing to do with basketball. The Hornets guard was involved in a crash at the intersection of Trade and Tryon in uptown Charlotte.

Footage of the crash dropped on social media (via Joe Bruno), and chances are Ball was more focused on his phone screen than the road.

WATCH:

Ball was seen driving his custom 2022 GMC Hummer EV when he crashed into a charcoal-colored sedan.

The impact was significant enough to rip a front wheel completely off the electric truck, leaving the vehicle disabled in the middle of the city.

Ball’s camouflage-wrapped Hummer ended up blocking the city’s Gold Line streetcar tracks after the crash, according to details from WSOC-TV and the Charlotte Observer.

One person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses relayed that after the crash, Ball exited the damaged vehicle and left the scene in another car.

Reports state he got into a trailing Lamborghini rather than waiting for a tow truck.

Ball is currently sidelined from NBA action because of a calf injury, missing a week's worth of action, last seen Feb. 11 when he dropped 24 points against Atlanta.

It is not the kind of attention the Hornets want while their franchise player is already out with an injury.

Stay safe out there, Charlotte.

