LaMelo Ball Calls B.S. On Yahoo Sports Trade Report Over 'Frustrations'

Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball was under the microscope this week after reports claimed that the $204 million guard wanted out of the franchise that drafted him.

Charlotte starting the year 4-11 certainly isn't helping Ball's confidence in the team, but it still prompted one Yahoo Sports reporter to claim Ball is seeking a trade, citing Ball’s "frustration" with the Hornets, which raised questions about the situation inside the locker room and from a public standpoint.

Ball caught the rumor and called it out directly on X — posting a clown emoji on the reporter’s claim to make his point.

That seemed to settle things quickly.

Adding some buzz around Ball's standing with the team was Charlotte's decision to bench him on Wednesday night against the Pacers, with close to five minutes left in the contest and as the Hornets fought to maintain a single-digit deficit.

Ball finished with 18 points (5-for-21) and six turnovers. He might project a bit of a rebellious image, but when it comes to his time with the Hornets, he’s kept a clean record in the locker room.

Ball hails from the Ball family, with Lonzo Ball as his brother and the infamous LaVar Ball as his dad, so LaMelo will always chase the bigger spotlight. He remains a standout talent in a smaller market, averaging 21.6 points, 9.6 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

