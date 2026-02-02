WATCH: Hornets Coach Almost Decapitates Star LaMelo Ball With Embarrassing Collision

Ball left the floor and went to the locker room to receive medical attention on a small gash above his right eye.

The Charlotte Hornets' coach and star are butting heads.

During an oddly early Monday game between the Hornets and Pelicans, star guard LaMelo Ball clashed with HEAD coach Charles Lee in a sideline scramble that was frankly neither person's fault.

Still, the collision looked terrible, and both guys were in apparent pain.

Ball, 24, left the floor and went to the locker room to receive medical attention on a small gash above his right eye.

"Stupid … coach," Lee said after the game, looking distraught by the accidental run-in. He explained what led to the sequence, which was caused by a loose ball.

"I took a play off and you’re not supposed to take any plays off," Lee added.

"I thought the ball was going out of bounds and I was going to save it from going into the stands and he was going to save the ball. We went head to head. Credit to him he didn’t yell at me too bad."

But winning cures all, their little cases of head trauma quickly dissipated as Charlotte beat New Orleans, 102-95. It was their seventh straight win.

After the game, Lee put on a light-spirited and charming gag by showing up to the locker room, wearing a construction helmet.

"MY OCCUPATION IS NOT YOUR COSTUME," said all the foremen in Uptown Charlotte.

Credit to Lee as well for taking what could have been a disastrous moment and tackling it head-on.

"Keep it short, I’ve got a headache," Lee concluded on Monday.

Somewhere on his couch, a disgruntled LaVar Ball (superstar basketball dad) is threatening to stick his remaining foot up Lee's backcourt.

