In Honor Of Cracker Barrel's Redesign, We Look At The Worst CFB Logo Redesigns

Cracker Barrel's got nothing on these college logo blunders!

The Cracker Barrel redesign has been a well-documented failure for anyone who has been paying attention for the past 24 hours.

It's all over the news cycle, and it seems inescapable at this point.

But a brand absolutely face-planting when redoing their logo is nothing new.

And it isn't just related to Fortune 500 companies and consumer brands, either.

Plenty of college football teams have taken once-iconic logos and dragged them through the mud all in the name of brand relevancy.

Let's take a look at some of the worst downgrades the greatest sport on Earth has to offer us.

Vanderbilt Commodores

What a tragedy!

We start in the SEC, where the patented Vandy star was eschewed for… whatever the hell that thing is.

This looks like the higher ups at Vanderbilt consulted a Microsoft brand ambassador to get more 30-somethings from Silicon Valley to watch college football.

The star was perfectly fine! Why on God's green Earth would you change it for this logo that looks like an app on my smartphone?

The minute we start letting the coastal elites dictate our sport's aesthetic, we lose the culture war entirely.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Okay, now you've REALLY messed with tradition!

Notre Dame is one of the cornerstones of college football brands; an institution, as it were.

Changing this logo feels like unearthing an ancient Egyptian tomb.

I feel like Touchdown Jesus is cooking up some kind of curse for the football team as we speak.

And if I'm not mistaken, they are called the "Fighting Irish," correct?

That second logo looks a lot more like a "Running Irish" mascot to me.

You jackasses couldn't even get THAT part of the logo nailed down!

Florida State Seminoles

This logo design is a little older than the others, but it's still a travesty nonetheless.

The Seminole chief in question went from looking like a fierce warrior to one with a bad case of hemorrhoids.

This isn't purely an aesthetic gripe, either.

Florida State fans will be the first to tell you this logo is associated with some pretty historic lows for the program.

Throughout the 90's all the way into the 2010's, the Seminoles were one of the premiere programs in college football.

By 2013, Florida State added a third national championship to its name to go along with a bevy of top-five finishes and NFL draft picks.

After changing the logo to Chief Hemorrhoids in 2014, the Seminoles have seen their NCAA-record 36 consecutive bowl appearance streak snapped and then bottomed out with a two-win season just last year.

Tough times in Tallahassee.

University of Central Florida Knights

Let's end with one that's (kind of) close to my heart.

Despite growing up a Gators fan and being steadfast in my loyalty to them throughout my college years, I did attend the University of Central Florida for a number of years (five and a half to be exact).

Though I never came around to abandoning my childhood love, I did find myself rooting for the Knights from time to time, and once I found out about their old mascot and logo, the Citronaut, I couldn't help but develop somewhat of an affinity.

It is a travesty that the football team could go from something as cool and unique as the "Citronaut," a nod to the university's subtropical location and connection to the space program, and change it to the amazingly generic "Knights."

What's worse, they used to be the "Golden Knights" before dropping the adjective and becoming even more plain.

This one has to be on the Mount Rushmore of logo downgrades, and I'm sure it would be more widely discussed if UCF's football program was more popular.

Got any college football logo redesigns you hate? Send them my way at austin.perry@outkick.com. I will try and do a follow-up and feature some of your submissions.