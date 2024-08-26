The Honey Deuce Cocktail At The U.S. Open Brought In $10 Million Last Year

If you're going to the U.S. Open, you have to have a Honey Deuce.

The signature cocktail has been a staple at the tennis tournament since 2005, and it's also a giant cash cow for the organizers. Vendors at the 2023 U.S. Open sold more than 450,000 Honey Deuces over the 20-day event — an 11% increase from 2022.

At $22 a pop, that's a whopping $9.9 million in sales for just this one concession item. To put that in perspective: Honey Deuce sales alone could cover the prize money paid to both the men's and women's singles champions.

That's a lot of cash for a glorified vodka lemonade.

OK, it's not JUST vodka and lemonade. There's also a half ounce of raspberry liqueur (Chambord) in there and three honeydew melon balls that — very cleverly — resemble tennis balls. But by all intents and purposes, it's a Grey Goose and lemonade.

"The love for the Honey Deuce is growing each year," said Aleco Azqueta, Vice President of Marketing for Grey Goose.

And so are his boss' pockets.

The Honey Deuce is so popular, in fact, that the brand is now selling T-shirts, hats and other merch dedicated to the iconic cocktail. And just in case you're too poor to buy a U.S. Open ticket and shell out $22 (plus tip, maybe) to give one a try, Grey Goose also sells canned versions and even home cocktail pods.

Because it would be way too much work to just mix the three ingredients yourself.

Yeah, yeah, I'm being a hater. I guess this isn't much worse than the $16 Miller Lite tallboys I buy at concerts.

But my sources tell me the price of a Honey Deuce has increased to $23 each during this year's U.S. Open. Dang you, inflation!