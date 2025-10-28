Holly Rowe Dumped ‘Smoking Hot’ Mr. Switzerland For Disrespecting Pat Summitt

The ESPN reporter had no choice but to dump this ripped bodybuilder after he dismissed Pat Summitt as "just a coach."

Holly Rowe does not mess around when it comes to the late, great Pat Summitt.

During a recent appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, the ESPN reporter revealed she once ended a four-year relationship with her then-boyfriend — a man she described as a "smoking hot" Mr. Switzerland bodybuilder — all because he failed to show proper respect to the legendary Tennessee women's basketball coach.

"The reason we broke up was we were at the ESPYs and Pat Summitt had just gotten this award, the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, because she had just been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's," Rowe explained.

"And we're at the ESPYS, and I'm just bawling in the audience, and he asked me, ‘What’s wrong with you? She’s just a coach.’ And so we broke up."

Just a coach, he says. About a woman with 1,098 career wins, eight national titles, 16 SEC Tournament championships, 31 consecutive NCAA Tournament trips, 18 Final Fours and three Hall of Fame inductions to her name.

"So I just need you to understand I gave up Mr. Switzerland because of Pat Summitt," Rowe concluded. "This is a true story."

Summitt — who passed away in 2016 — remains one of the most respected and influential figures in the history of sports, not just basketball. She helped shape the women's game, shattered ceilings and inspired generations of players, coaches and fans.

And, clearly, she inspired Holly Rowe to raise her standards.

As a Tennessee alumna who had the honor of knowing Pat during my college journalism days (humble brag), I'm with Holly on this one.

Hotness fades. Pat Summitt's legacy doesn’t.