Drop It Like It’s Hot: Steve Kerr Loses His Cool, Gets The Boot While Snoop Dogg Narrates The Madness

Things got MAD sticky in Inglewood between the Warriors and Clippers.

Draymond Green might want to share his breathing techniques with Steve Kerr, who had quite the Xxplosion Monday night before getting ejected.

The Golden State Warriors coach was ready to throw down with officials, visiting the Intuit Dome to face off against the Clippers, after a no-call on a goal-tend by LA guard John Collins prompted Kerr to run onto the court in a full-blown tirade launched against the refs.

It wasn't very proper of the 60-year-old coach to flip his lid, though it did make the game interesting, unlike most NBA games nowadays.

Also, in a bit of a twist, to add some spice to the whole affair, Peacock's guest commentator and one of Inglewood's best — rapper Snoop "Doggy Dogg" Dogg — narrated Kerr's outburst, which ultimately didn't work as Kerr was ejected from the contest with over seven minutes of game left.

The masses weren't onboard with Kerr's crashout, but they were loving D.O.Double G's narration, that's for certain. It might be time to let SNOOP get more shots at calling games based on this performance alone. He proved he can still Lay Low and deliver the hits from the booth.

WATCH:

Sure, it was a terrible no-call as the layup attempt by Gary Payton II appeared to touch glass … Kerr saw it plainly, and the Clippers' home crowd was almost mum at the free play.

Rather than going the way of the Zen Master, Kerr exhibited more of his holier-than-thou approach as a coach, which could land him in some trouble with the Association. Making matters worse for the rusting Warriors was a one-point loss, 103-102, against the now 13-win Clippers.

Trying to hold it down for Kerr, fill-in coach Terry Stotts showed up on the postgame podium, knowing their leader still needed to drop it like it's hot and blow off some steam.

"I’m up here because I'm saving Steve (Kerr) some money. That's the only reason I'm here," Stotts said.

That's a real one. After the game, Steph Curry also vouched for his coach.

"Coach did the right thing. We responded the right way, gave ourselves a chance to win," Curry said.

Curry's sauce has taken a step back; the coach is acting like a thug; Draymond is more interested in podcasting.

With so much drama in the LBC, it's ‘kinda’ hard being on coach Kerr's losing team.

