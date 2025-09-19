Hockey Broadcaster Learns His Mom Won The 50/50 Drawing While On Air

Is there anything like a 50/50 raffle at a sporting event? It's like a mini-lottery. Heck, it might even be better than the lottery because you get to watch a game before they announce the winner.

Scoring some cold-hard cash in a 50/50 raffle like that is a bucket list item for me (so is running the ropes in a wrestling ring; it just looks fun), and one lucky woman in Newfoundland got to live it.

But what's wild is that her son found out about her big win while he was broadcasting the game.

The Newfoundland Regiment is a new team in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, or QMJHL, which is part of the Canadian Hockey League, the top level of junior hockey in North America. I guarantee you some future NHLers will be suiting up for them this season and beyond.

This is actually the team's debut season after the franchise was formerly known as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, and there was some excitement during their game against the Moncton Wildcats on Thursday when broadcaster Seth Hyde found out about his mom's sudden infusion of cash.

Man, what a moment. Why can't my mom win a bunch of cash while I'm at work?

And what a 50/50 jackpot that was. A cool $37,770. I assume that's Canadian though. I'm not sure what the current exchange rate is, but that's got to be at least a few hundred dollars.

To quote Jeff Spicoli, "Righteous bucks."

I am, of course, joshing, and that is a lot of loonies. It makes me want to shell out for some tickets next time I go to a hockey game. What a rush. It's like a slot machine, only half the money you make goes to charity.

So, congratulations to Hyde's mom on the big win, and best of luck to the Regiment in their debut season.