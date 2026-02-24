The Highest Honor: Team USA Goalie Named Presidential Medal Of Freedom Recipient During SOTU

Connor Hellebuyck is now more than just a star goalie. He is an American icon.

President Donald Trump turned Tuesday night’s State of the Union address into something far bigger than a standard political event, showcasing that nothing captures the American spirit quite like a historic gold medal and a gritty victory over Canada.

In a move that pumped up the chamber with pride, the President used his big speech to announce that Team USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will be the next recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

With the gold medal-winning U.S. Men’s Olympic Hockey Team standing tall in the gallery, the room erupted as Trump honored the man who acted as a human shield for the country in the Winter Olympic Games.

WATCH:

"But I just want to tell you that the members of this great hockey squad will be very happy to hear that based on their vote and my vote, and in this case my vote was more important, that I will soon be presenting Connor with our highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Trump told the crowd.

The announcement followed a viral moment from earlier in the day.

During the team’s visit to the White House, Hellebuyck was pictured with the Secretary of Defense seal.

For two weeks in Milan, Hellebuyck was effectively the Department of Defense. And the honor was well-earned.

The defining moment of his career came in the high-stakes showdown against a Canadian roster loaded with superstars.

Hellebuyck was superhuman, turning aside a staggering 41 shots and stifling a Canadian powerhouse that many assumed was unbeatable.

Trump made sure to give credit to the level of competition the Americans had to overcome to reach the top of the podium.

"They beat a fantastic Canadian team in overtime, as everybody saw," Trump said.

The 2-1 victory, secured by a Jack Hughes overtime goal, ended a 46-year gold medal drought for the U.S. men’s team that dated back to the 1980 Miracle on Ice.

The President did not hold back in his evaluation of Hellebuyck's individual performance.

"I have NEVER seen a goaltender play as good as goaltender Connor Hellebuyck!" Trump declared to the cheering chamber.

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to the moment in a pair of posts on X, calling out chamber members who remained seated during the recognition.

"This is wild, many Democrats have such Trump derangement syndrome that they refused to stand and clap for the US gold medal hockey team," Travis wrote.

In a separate post, Clay praised the address's grand start.

"This is an incredibly positive pro-America speech," he posted, "I legit don’t know how anyone could disagree with a single thing Trump has said so far. It’s all basic common sense: lower crime, secure borders, and a celebration of American excellence through sports and military service."

Notably absent from the celebration was Rep. Al Green, who had already been escorted out earlier in the evening following a political stunt in which he held up a sign reading "Black People Aren’t Apes."

So, while the chamber was recognizing a gold medal-winning goalie, Green was likely watching the historic moment unfold from his iPhone.

Back to Hellebuyck… for a kid from Commerce, Michigan, who has already dominated the NHL with multiple Vezina Trophies, this was a definite career peak. Seeing a Winnipeg Jet recognized on the world’s most powerful stage is a massive win.

While politicians will spend the next week debating the policy points of the speech, the sports world is focused on one thing: a goalie who stood in front of a Canadian firing squad, did not blink, and is now heading back to Washington to receive the Medal of Freedom.

