Mets, Dodgers Trying To Stave Off Gigantic Collapse Ahead Of Postseason

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers met in the 2024 National League Championship Series. Two of the highest payrolls in baseball, marquee names like Shohei Ohtani, Francisco Lindor, Mookie Betts and Pete Alonso. The two biggest markets in the United States, on one of Major League Baseball's biggest stages.

The Dodgers won that battle, and went on to win the World Series in five games over the New York Yankees.

To the credit of both team's owners, they didn't sit still in the offseason. The Dodgers added Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Kirby Yates, Tanner Scott, Michael Confroto and Hye-song Kim. They resigned Blake Treinen, Teoscar Hernandez and Clayton Kershaw. The Mets may have outdone even them – in the bidding for superstar free agent Juan Soto, the Mets went big, signing him to a 15-year, $765 million deal that could be pushed even higher.

Given their spending and star quality, both teams were expected to run away with their respective divisions. Fast-forward to the last week of the regular season, and not only are the Dodgers and Mets not running away with their divisions, New York is clinging to a playoff spot, and the Dodgers bullpen has been one of baseball's worst.

Dodgers, Mets Struggling In Last Week Of The Regular Season

On Tuesday night, the Mets put together a miraculous comeback win over the Chicago Cubs, scoring five runs in the top of the fifth inning and holding on to a 9-7 win. With the Cincinnati Reds losing to the Pirates, that moved the Mets one game clear for the third and final wild card slot at 81-76.

Still, the Mets, who once had the best record in baseball, have been one of the league's worst teams for the past few months. And it's not just Cincinnati – the Arizona Diamondbacks, who walked off the Dodgers on Tuesday, are just a game behind as well.

Importantly, the Mets don't have the direct tiebreaker advantage over either team – the Reds won their season series, while the Diamondbacks would advance based on intradivision record. What happens in the event of a three-way tie between the Mets, Diamondbacks and Reds? Incredibly, the Reds would advance, since they won the season series over both teams.

Fangraphs still views the Mets as favorites to make the postseason. Arizona has two more games against the Dodgers and then plays the Padres in San Diego. The Reds have the Pirates and then go to Milwaukee to play the Brewers. New York plays the Cubs and then the red hot Miami Marlins. Even with just five games left, this race is far, far from over.

Then there's the Dodgers.

One of the highest payrolls in baseball history, a dominant starting rotation, an elite lineup, when healthy, and a high-priced bullpen with Treinen, Scott, Yates, veterans like Alex Vesia, and promising rookies like Jack Dryer. Preseason, fans expected them to win 110+ games, challenge the all-time record, and steamroll their way to a repeat.

Instead, the Dodgers have stumbled, injured, and bumbled their way to a 1.5 game division lead with five to play. After six dominant innings from Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday, the Dodgers bullpen once again blew a lead, surrendering five runs in 2.2 innings to lose. Just a few weeks after they blew a lead against the Baltimore Orioles despite having a no-hitter with one out to go. LA has tied with the Mets and White Sox for most bullpen "meltdowns" in the sport. Their bullpen ERA in the last month is over 5. It's cost them, and it's likely to continue costing them in the playoffs.

Yes, they're still favored to win their division, but without the first round bye that's become all but a formality in Los Angeles. Even if they do advance past the wild card series, a division series matchup with the Phillies in Philadelphia awaits.

For both teams, it's a lesson – there's no way to buy security, or buy a championship. It's never as easy as it looks. The old cliche, "that's why you play the games," is accurate. And with the Mets and Dodgers staring down a monumental collapse, losing the division, or missing the postseason entirely, it could be an extremely expensive flop for both.