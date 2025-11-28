Students Skip Class, Crowd Explodes During Wild Michigan High School Esports Match

This is WAY better than Algebra or Home Ec

Esports is one of the fastest-growing sports out there, and if you want some evidence of how electrifying it can be, look no further than one high school in Michigan that put on an absolute show during a recent Rocket League match.

More and more schools are adding Esports teams, and I think that's awesome. It opens up the great things kids get out of playing organized sports — camaraderie, discipline, having to keep their grades up to compete — and offers it to a whole new group of kids who may not be interested in traditional sports.

Kids are even scoring scholarships from it.

But what's even more fun is when the rest of the school gets behind the Esports team like they would a basketball team or a football team and goes absolutely bananas for them.

Detroit Central Catholic Esports had a Rocket League match this week. Rocket League, for the uninitiated, is basically car soccer. Each player controls a car, and they try to knock a ball into a goal.

Well, the entire school got to sit in on this match because it happened during the school day, and boy, it was a madhouse.

How cool is that?

I think my favorite part is when the visitors came out in full-heel mode, giving it back to the crowd and egging them on.

Then the reaction to that goal. Absolute scenes.

It's awesome to see other students this fired up, but I will concede that if someone had told me I'd get to skip class to watch something, I wouldn't care what it was; I'd be fired up.

Seriously. Basket-weaving, paint drying, re-runs of The Big Bang Theory.

Alright, so maybe I wouldn't be too jazzed about that last one, but I would still probably take suffering through that than having to get through math class.