High School Referee Gets TORCHED For Flopping During Girl's Basketball Game

This is one of the most embarrassing things you will ever see.

We’ve all seen horrible flops from players in basketball games, but have you ever seen a flop from a referee?

In about 30 seconds, you will — and an embarrassing one at that.

Eudora High School (in Kansas) was hosting Bonner Springs in a girl’s basketball game. In the third quarter, Bonner Springs’ Emily Morton asked for the referee to call a foul while scrapping for a rebound. Instead of getting what she wanted, the referee called a technical on her, and then a second one shortly thereafter.

Morton then proceeded to look at the referee, asking what she did to deserve the calls. All of this is fairly normal in a basketball game. But then something weird happened.

The referee not only purposefully walked into a high school girl, he fell flat on his back to the ground as if he were hit by a pickup truck.

Here’s another angle.

That dude should be ashamed of himself. Flopping is bad enough, but to walk straight into a high school girl and act like she abused you, when you clearly walked into her? That’s beyond immature and unbecoming of an adult.

He didn't suffer a medical emergency either. A fan who was at the game said he got up soon after, finished that game and reffed another one after.

Naturally, the comments section was full of people rightfully putting this man on blast.

This guy is either starving for attention or just a flat-out loser. Either way, he should never officiate a game in high school sports again.

Get him outta here!