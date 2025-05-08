High School Lacrosse Player Dies After Tragic On-Field Incident

Some tragic news is coming out of Ohio with word that a high school lacrosse player has died following a scary infield incident.

According to USA Today, Dylan Veselic, a 16-year-old sophomore attending Bay Village High School, died on Thursday morning after sustaining an injury in a game on May 6.

The incident happened in Olmsted Falls, Ohio, and according to WKYC, witnesses said that a player for Olmsted Falls was preparing to take a shot, and Veselic tried to block it.

The ball then reportedly struck Veselic in the back of the head, below the helmet.

After the incident, the district superintendent sent a letter to families letting them know that Veselic was in critical condition after undergoing surgery. Meanwhile, the boys' lacrosse team posted a tweet requesting prayers.

While Vaselic was hospitalized community members, organized initiatives to provide his family with meals and also asked people to set hockey and lacrosse sticks on their front porches in honor of the teenager.

Sadly, on Thursday morning, it was announced that Vaselic had died.

"With heavy hearts, the Veselic family shares the news that Dylan has passed away from injuries suffered during a lacrosse game," a statement reads. "We are deeply touched by the overwhelming support and kindness shown by our community and beyond. We ask that you continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Dylan was remembered as a kind, hard worker who always had a smile on his face.

"Dylan was an amazing student, always wearing a smile on his face while supporting his fellow teammates," Bay Village School District athletics and activities director Matt Spellman said. "He was kind, hardworking, and dedicated, consistently showing leadership, empathy, and a positive attitude both on the field and in the classroom. Dylan’s enthusiasm, determination, and willingness to help others made him a role model for his peers."

We send our deepest condolences to Dylan Veselic's friends, family, and teammates.