High School Hockey Player Gets Himself Fired Up By Slapping Himself Silly

As a former Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League All-Star (although I'd argue once a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League All-Star always a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League All-Star), I have a soft spot for some high school hockey.

And nowhere is high school puck a bigger deal than in Minnesota (their high school hockey is far more entertaining than their politicians), and right now the Minnesota boys high school hockey tournament is in full swing.

I visited the State of Hockey last summer and checked out Da Beauty League at Braemar Arena, home of the Edina Hornets, a program that has produced NHLers like Anders Lee and Casey Mittelstadt.

They mean business up there and that's why the high school tournament is such a big deal… well, that and the hair.

And believe me, we're already getting some incredible head lettuce in the early going of this year's tournament, but I want to tip my cap to a player who just unloaded quite the pregame ritual.

That player is Brody Jenson (already off to a hot start because that's a great hockey name), and he plays for the Orono Raiders.

It's the introductions that have made the Minnesota boys high school hockey tournament a must-see every year, and while Brody gave us a pretty solid do, he had something else up his sleeve.

Keep your smelling salts; Brody's just going to slap himself in the face like he owes himself money.

I love this, I had to put myself in the hockey skates of the fellas of Northfield High School — who were up against Orono — for a second. If I was standing on the ice and my opponent skated out to the blue line and just started slapping himself in the face for no reason, I won't lie to you, I'd be psyched out.

And perhaps it worked because Orono ran away with this one, winning the game 8-2.