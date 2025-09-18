Georgia High School Golfer Dies Suddenly, Coach Remembers Him With Heartfelt Message

A high school golfer in Georgia passed away earlier this week after collapsing in a yard.

Hadden Kelly, just 17 years old, collapsed while taking part in "homecoming activities" on Monday, according to Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith, who is also Kelly's great-uncle.

Smith told WGXA News that Kelly was at a residence with a friend when he collapsed in the yard and was unresponsive before being pronounced dead at the home. His body has been sent for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Kelly not only played golf "every day," according to Dodge County High School golf coach Puala Selph, but worked at Dodge County Golf Club as well.

Selph shared a heartfelt message about the person and teammate Kelly was shortly after the loss.

"Hadden LOVED golf and the Golf Team surely loves Hadden," the Facebook post on the school's page read. "Hadden was our team leader, always encouraging and forever speaking positive words to all around him. He so hoped that our golf team would keep improving and desperately sought after participating in the State tournament.

"He was our top performing golfer and always finished earlier than most of his teammates. He ALWAYS stayed till each team member finished. He could have left as most of the time he finished first against the competition. It wasn't about him. He stayed to support his team. He wanted the team to succeed!

"What a witness to his character! We love Hadden and we love his family! Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Let's take this example of selflessness into our own lives and little by little make the world a better place!

Dodge County High School, located in Eastman, Georgia, released a statement of its own on Facebook as well.

"There are no words to express the sadness that our DCHS family feels for the loss of junior Hadden Kelly. Please join us in prayer for his family, friends, and our DCHS Family. ‘’Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts."