HS Girl Gives Powerful Testimony About Being Replaced By Transgender Athlete

It seems as though anytime legacy media members talk about transgender athletes in women's sports, they only talk about the importance of the trans person (biological male) feeling "included." What they often fail to mention are the girls and women who are excluded by policies that allow males into women's sports and spaces.

In their never-ending quest to push gender ideology, girls and women are cast aside as necessary pawns in a larger game of chess. "Sorry that you have to suffer, but trans people are more important." That's the message that's being sent.

But it's important that we highlight the women and girls who suffer from these policy decisions, the ones who are often forgotten. A young woman by the name of Taylor Starling recently spoke at the California State Assembly to share her story. She detailed losing her spot on her school's cross-country team to accommodate a transgender athlete.

Starling, a 16-year-old student-athlete at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California, stated that she was unfairly cast aside as the biological male received preferential treatment by the school.

"I was removed from my varsity girls' team and replaced by a newly-eligible male transfer student who received favorable treatment. I worked every day during summer with my team, and into the school year six days a week, waking up at 5 a.m. to attend morning practices and staying at school until 4:45 each day," Starling said.

"In late October, the male transfer student was given my spot after not being held to the same strict team requirements as me and the rest of the girls. He did not have to attend practice while my team and I were running seven miles a day together. After having my spot taken away from me that I earned, I missed out on running with my varsity team in one of the top cross-country invitationals of the season," she continued.

Starling explained that she and one of her female teammates staged a peaceful protest that included wearing shirts that said, "Save Women's Sports." For this protest, the school took action against the two girls.

"Our athletic director made me remove my shirt and told me it was like wearing a swastika in front of a Jewish person and said that I would face disciplinary action if I wore it again," she recalled.

"My Title IX and free speech rights as a female matter too. Why are girls being told that we must sit down and be quiet while boys unfairly get ahead of us in life? Why do boys not have to attend practice and make the sacrifices that us girls make in order to be scholar athletes? Just because those boys believe they are transgender? Girls matter too. Please protect us," Starling concluded.

It's hard to listen to Starling's testimony and not feel heartbreak. This young girl had her spot on a team ripped away because someone with a biological physical advantage took it away from her.

Actually, that's not fair. It is not the fault of the other young person, the one who believes they are transgender, that the adults have failed all of these kids. They are just going along with the rules that are set forth. Unfortunately, those rules are often made by extremely uniformed adults who are beholden to a political ideology that overrides their ability to see common sense and reality.

That's the real tragedy of the situation.