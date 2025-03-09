High Point University Clinches First March Madness Berth In Program History

March Madness always creates memories for schools, athletes and fans. High Point University is going to create some of those later this month for the first time.

The Panthers took on the Winthrop Eagles in the Big South Conference championship game , and it wasn’t smooth sailing. After the first half, the Eagles held a 39-29 lead and stretched their lead to 15 at one point. But High Point didn’t become the top team in the conference and come into the game with a 28-5 record by accident. The team showed its mettle in the second half.

The Panthers outscored the Eagles 52-30 to win 81-69. With eight minutes to go, guard Trae Benham stole the ball, drove down the court, and scored an and-1 layup that hyped up his bench and put them back in the lead.

From there, High Point imposed their will bit by bit until the final buzzer sounded with them on top. It was official: the Panthers were going to March Madness for the first time in program history.

Guard Bobby Pettiford came off the bench and led the Panthers with 17 points ; Abdoulaye Thiam and Kezza Giffa were the only other High Point players in double figures ( 12 and 16, respectively ).

On top of being a seminal moment for the program, it is extra validation for second-year coach Alan Huss, who just signed an extension with the program last week . With the win today, he is 55-14 in just two years at the helm and has led the program to its first back-to-back 20-win seasons in program history.

After cutting down nets in the conference tournament, the Panthers will try to cut down another by winning their region, or the title. While that’s a long shot, it is March.

We’ve seen crazier things happen before.