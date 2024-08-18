Hideki Matsuyama Wins FedEx St. Jude Championship Without Coach Or Caddie

Golf is one of the most individualized sports in existence, since each athlete relies on themselves for the outcome. But that doesn’t mean they’re alone all the time.

Each player at least has a caddie on the course, and a coach usually makes the trip to a tournament for extra guidance. However, Hideki Matsuyama didn’t have either at his disposal at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

All three men in Matsuyama’s camp were robbed in London, earlier this week, and his caddie and coach lost their passports. As a result, they had to fly back to Japan, while Matsuyama went to Memphis, TN to compete.

"We didn't even know it happened," Matsuyama said through an interpreter Thursday. "We were just having a friendly dinner, and Shota was the first one, ‘Hey, where is my bag?’ "Of course it was frustrating, but we really didn't know it happened. It was just kind of all of a sudden."

But the lack of supporting cast apparently didn’t keep the golfer down for too long once he stepped on the course.

The Japanese superstar survived a roller coaster final round, in which he almost blew a five-shot lead. But he was able to right his ship and finish his total at -17, sinking consecutive birdies to clinch the title.

Talk about mental fortitude. Normally, the caddie would have been there to give him sound advice. But Matsuyama had to rely on a substitute caddie and his experience to finish the job.

That’s a win well-deserved.