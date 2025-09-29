Hey, NFL, We're Good With Just One Monday Night Game, Thank You

Jets-Dolphins and Bengals-Broncos? It might be an early night for me.

"Reject modernity, embrace tradition."

This is the credo I have lived by for a large portion of my life, and it pertains to a lot of things, but I have found it especially poignant when applied to my sports viewing rituals.

In that vein, remember when Monday Night Football was appointment television?

You would get home from work or school that day, bummed out at the prospect of a full week ahead of you, but after dinner and/or homework you were treated to what was often one of the best games of the week under the lights and in prime time.

It was the one day a week when you got a standalone NFL football game (except for those times during week one where they would give Chris Berman a 10:15 Raiders game, but I digress).

Now ESPN and the NFL are pushing two Monday Night Football games on us, and although I love watching football as much as the next guy, I have to push back a little here.

Two Monday Night games is a slap in the face to tradition, and, if we are being honest, an over-saturation problem as well.

Sometimes there aren't enough good NFL games in a week to justify one game on Monday night, let alone a weird, staggered doubleheader.

I'm a Miami Dolphins fan, and I'm even dreading having to watch the Fins and the Jets play a football game Monday night, so I can only imagine how the public feels.

Then we have to follow that turd sandwich with Jake Browning taking on the 1-2 Denver Broncos?

Yeah, you can go ahead and count me out.

Apparently, we won't have to put up with this nonsense much longer, as ESPN will be going back to one MNF game a week starting in 2026.

I say good riddance!

Move one of those Monday night games to Sunday afternoon and stop depriving us of an extra game during an already thin viewing window, please.

I know I've been a little harsh on the NFL lately, but I feel like someone needs to stand up and fight back against its ridiculous behavior.

What's next, all weekday games?

Don't get any ideas, Goodell!