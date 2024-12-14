Football Great Herschel Walker Is A 62-Year-Old College Graduate

It's never too late to become a college graduate, and now, NFL great Herschel Walker has himself a very expensive piece of paper.

The former Georgia Bulldog re-enrolled at the university according to The Atlanta Journal Constitution's Patricia Murphy, and the way he did it is something you've got to respect.

Of course, Walker enrolled at UGA decades ago, but academics took a back seat when everyone realized, "Holy hell, that dude is good at football."

He left UGA without that sheepskin, although he would say during his senate campaign that he had completed a criminal justice degree from the university, that was not true.

But again, a solid NFL career with stops with the Cowboys, Vikings, Eagles, and Giants (and even the Donald Trump-owned New Jersey Generals ) made not having that degree kind of an afterthought. He also went on to compete at the Olympics as part of the US bobsled team and worked as a motivational speaker and businessman.

That is until recently, when Walker — without any kind of announcement or press release of fanfare to get a little bit of ink after his election loss — enrolled at the University of Georgia once again.

Now, he's got himself a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia’s College of Family and Consumer Sciences.

Congratulations! That's one heck of an accomplishment.

Now, of course, not everyone needs to or should go to college, but I respected the heck out of classmates I had who were older and had decided to go back to school to get a degree, whether they were doing it for themselves or for their kids, or simply were looking to change careers.

It takes some cajoles to jump in there with some youngsters, so I tip my cap to anyone who has done it.