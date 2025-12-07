Here's What The NFL Should Do To Fix Its End Zone Touchback Rule

This rule causes so much controversy as it currently stands.

One of the most controversial rules in the NFL states that if a ball carrier fumbles out of the back or side of an end zone, it's a touchback and the defense gets the ball.

It's time to fix that.

The current rule says that any fumble that goes out of bounds in the endzone is a turnover. For instances like this one with former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, that penalty should definitely apply.

That’s just a careless, idiotic case of a player not securing the ball, without a single defender near him. A touchback is more than justified here.

But what about the times when a ball carrier is running into the end zone and gets the ball knocked out? Look at this example of Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood in a regular season game.

On the one hand, you can say "Take better care of the ball," to which I agree. But on the other hand, how can you reward a defense for not recovering the ball, and getting a lucky bounce that gives them possession?

I don’t think that makes any sense, which is why I propose this new nuanced, multi-part rule:

In situations where a defender makes no forcible attempt at the ball (as was the case with Mitchell), then it's a touchback.

If a defender goes for a tackle at the legs of the ball carrier and the ball carrier still fumbles it out of the end zone, it is a touchback and the defense gets the ball.

Here’s where the big change would come:

If the defender makes forcible contact with the ball carrier that leads to a fumble (like with Underwood), it is NOT a turnover. However, the offense gets penalized 15 yards from where the play started, and the down counts.

Do I expect the NFL to change the rule? Not at all, it takes a lot to convince the league it needs to change a rule.

But this would be the better path forward for everyone, and creates more fairness.