Here's The Rule NHL Players Want To Steal From PWHL The Most

The NHL regular season wraps up this week, which means that it's time for the NHLPA to do it's annual players poll.

There's always some interesting stuff in this poll, like Sidney Crosby being one of the top-ranked players in a bunch of categories to the Bell Centre having the best ice to David Pastrnak having the best fashion sense to Connor McDavid (to the surprise of no one) being considered the best skater.

However, the category that caught my eye the most was the one that had to do with rule changes, specifically which rules players would like to see the NHL borrow from the Professional Women's Hockey League, or PWHL.

The PWHL is in its second season and has been a great way to test new rules, which to the league's credit are always interesting and seem to come from a place of common sense instead of being gimmicky.

So, the NHLPA asked players which ones they'd like to see their league adopt, and there were a couple that they seemed to like.

The rule that got nearly 30% of the vote from players was the "Jailbreak Goal" rule which is a cool name and a pretty simple idea.

The best thing a team can do on a penalty kill is spill a shorthanded goal, but in the NHL, the team that scored shorthanded winds up still having to kill a penalty.

That's not the case in the PWHL.

In that league, a short-handed goal ends a powerplay, which is kind of an awesome rule that seems like it would encourage penalty-killing units to be a bit more aggressive offensively.

The next most popular rule was the 3-2-1-0 point system, which I can't believe the NHL hasn't implemented yet. That's a point system in which a regulation win is worth three points, an overtime win is worth two, an OT loss is worth one, and a regulation loss is a big ol' goose egg.

Love it; let's implement it yesterday.

Other rule changes that received votes included allowing the top finishing team to select their playoff opponent, allowing players to take repeated shootout attempts without having to go through the entire roster first, and getting rid of the restricted "trapezoid" area behind the net.