Here Are The Rosters For The LA Kings' Star-Studded Celebrity Hockey Game To Raise Money For Wildfire Relief

Southern California is still dealing with the aftermath of the terrible wildfires that destroyed entire neighborhoods last month, and not long after the disaster occurred, the Los Angeles Kings announced plans to hold a celebrity hockey game.

Well, now we know who is playing in that game, and there are some big names spread out across four teams.

The event is called Skate for LA Strong and was announced last month by actor Will Arnett and Kings president Luc Robitaille, and is set to take place on Sunday.

Of course, some rosters needed to be announced and the team waited until practically the eleventh hour to do so. Can't blame them though, you've got to make sure all the big names are confirmed for the event, and there are some really big names.

The honorary coaches for the day include Will Ferrell, Snoop Dog, Al Michaels, Vince Vaughn, Cbile Smolders, Hannah Stocking, Danny DeVito, and ex-NFLer Andrew Whitworth.

Two of them will lead each of the four teams that will take part in the event.

Then, as far as celebrities suiting up to play in the game, you've got Justin Bieber, Steve Carrell, and Fox Sports' Jenny Taft all on one team.

You'll have to look through the rosters at your leisure because there are so many celebrities, ex-NHLers, women's hockey players, and — coolest of all — first responders taking part.

A couple of highlights I noticed were Jeremy Roenick, Mark Messier, PK Subban, Theo Fleury, Rob Blake, Big Noon Kickoff's Matt Leinart USA Hockey great Cammi Granato, Ex-NHLer and cast member on the show Shoresy Terry Ryan, and the only woman to ever play for an NHL team, Manon Rheaume (who looks like she'll be skating out instead of playing in net).

It's very cool to see so many people getting together to raise money for a good cause.