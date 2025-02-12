Helio Castroneves Confirms He'll Use Controversial Rule To Run In Daytona 500 If He Doesn't Qualify

Qualifying for the Daytona 500 gets underway on Wednesday night, and Helio Castroneves — the four-time Indianapolis 500 champion — is the talk of the track.

The reason, however, has less to do with how cool it'd be to have a driver of Castroneves' pedigree coming from outside the world of NASCAR, and more to do with what will happen if Castroneves fails to qualify for the race, because he'll still be in the field even if he has to be added as an additional 41st car thanks to a very controversial new rule.

The new rule allows NASCAR to add an additional car to the field driven by a driver who isn't a full-time NASCAR driver. The idea is to get drivers from other disciplines into stock cars.

Some, like Denny Hamlin, have been very critical of the new rule, saying it "reeks of desperation," per the Associated Press, while others have questioned why NASCAR greats Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. will have to qualify for the race and won't get the free pass like Castroneves will.

Well, there's an easy answer for that last one: their teams didn't fill out the paperwork, while Trackhouse Racing — whose No. 91 Chevrolet Castroneves is driving this week — did.

Still, the rule is a big talking point, and after returning from his first practice laps in a Cup Series car, Castroneves talked about the rule and reminded everyone that he's not the one who made the rules.

"At the end of the day, I understand. I’m not the one who writes rules, by the way," the 49-year-old from Brazil told FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass. "I didn’t know actually this rule exists, so when we accepted this opportunity, we accept to go and race. However, obviously whatever happens in the Duel — if I have to take it, I’ll take it."

Castroneves noted that the Indianapolis 500 has similar rules in which drivers have to qualify into the field — and it's even more cut-throat there because full-time drivers can miss the cut — but noted a big difference and that is the amount of time drivers get in the car before they have to throw down a lap.

"But you got to remember, Indy 500 is the same similarity of rules. You got to race for it, but you got a week to adapt to the car, understand it and get into it. Here, I only have 50 minutes. But at the end of the day, I never knew the rule existed but if I have to take it, I won’t deny it. I will take it."

I think having a motorsports legend from outside NASCAR like Castroneves is always a good thing, but it's a shame his NASCAR debut has proven to be so controversial, even though he and Trackhouse are playing by the rules.