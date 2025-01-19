Heartbreak For Eagles And Under Bettors After Late Rams Touchdown

Bettors were shook after a horrible beat during the first game of the NFL Divisional Round. The Kansas City Chiefs, who were 9.5-point favorites, took a late safety – on purpose – against the Houston Texans, which moved the Chiefs' lead from 11 points to nine.

While the beat for Philadelphia Eagles bettors Sunday wasn't nearly as brutal, it was still rough. The Eagles entered their Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams as 6.5-point favorites.

The game was close for the majority, until Saquon Barkley took a handoff 78 yards for a touchdown with 4:36 left in the game. That gave the Eagles a 13-point lead and seemed to cement the cover for the home favorites.

Except, something important happened immediately after the touchdown. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott missed the extra point, his second miss of the game. Instead of leading by 14 (or possibly 15, if Elliott made both extra points), the 13-point lead remained.

That opened the door for a sequence of events that allowed the Rams to secure the "backdoor cover."

Los Angeles had scored only one touchdown prior to their penultimate possession of the game. And that came in the first quarter, well before snow covered the entire field at Lincoln Financial.

But the Rams' offense came to life at the right time – well, unless you bet on the Eagles or the under.

The total for the game closed at 44.5 points. After Barkley's touchdown, there were 43 points on the board. Even if Elliott had hit the extra point, the under was still in play.

Under bettors had to feel great heading into the final frame, as well. Prior to the snowstorm, the Eagles and Rams combined for 20 points in the first quarter. But they scored just 11 points in the second and third quarters combined, largely because of the weather conditions.

The Eagles converted two field goals prior to Barkley's touchdown, which meant the Rams TD with 2:48 left in the game put the fourth-quarter point total at 19 because, unlike Philadelphia, Los Angeles converted the extra point kick.

The Rams got the ball again, but failed to score a touchdown and the Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a 28-22 victory.

The game turned out exactly how the sportbooks like it – the favorite won but didn't cover.