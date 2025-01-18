Houston Texans Loss To Kansas City Chiefs Features All-Time Betting Bad Beat

Even ESPN broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman knew what happened. In a play that non-sports bettors probably didn't care about, the Houston Texans got a meaningless safety with nine seconds remaining to cover as +9.5 underdogs in their 23-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in the 2025 NFL Divisional Round.

Instead of punting the ball, Chiefs P Matt Araiza took a safety by running out of his end zone to kill more clock. As Araiza stepped out of bounds, Buck said: "And a lot of people are paying attention to that. That makes it a nine-point game." Aikman followed with "Al Michaels is smiling right now." Cap tip to Buck and Aikman for recognizing the moment.

This shows how far and fast sports betting has grown in our culture. Growing up, Michaels was the only guy who would hint at a betting spread or total being affected by a late-game score. But, Buck and Aikman acknowledging the spread on national TV in a playoff game further proves how many people are betting on sports nowadays.

Also, before you cry "bad beat," consider that less than two minutes earlier, Kansas City blocked Houston PK Ka'imi Fairbairn's 35-yard field goal, which would've almost locked in a cover for Texans +9.5 bettors. Granted, anyone who bet the Chiefs -9.5 isn't hearing, "Yeah, but what about the field goal block a few minutes ago?"

However, this is another example of why you should always keep your head on a swivel when sports betting. A Houston +9.5 wager went from definitely covering to dead in the water before ultimately getting graded as a winner thanks to Araiza's safety. You could say the Texans +9.5, or they had no business covering, and both arguments would be valid.

_____________________________

