HBCU Basketball Game Ends With Coach In Handcuffs In Truly Baffling Scene

Benjy Taylor has been in the college basketball coaching world for more than 35 years. The 58-year-old has seen some things over the course of his career, but being put in handcuffs by local police and escorted off the court after a rivalry game as he was on Saturday, well, that had to be a first.

Taylor, the head coach at Division II HBCU Tuskegee, and a man wearing a police uniform were caught on camera having a brief exchange. While things appeared to be completely tame between the two, the officer didn't seem to agree, as he reached for his handcuffs, put them on Taylor, and escorted the coach off the court.

The incident took place at Morehouse College after Tuskegee lost the rivalry game by a score of 77-69.

HBCU Gameday reported that Morehouse football players came onto the floor after the game had ended. Tuskegee Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin told the outlet that Taylor was simply trying to have conference-security protocols enforced as football players on the floor could potentially lead to a less-than-ideal situation, which Taylor alluded to in his statement.

"I am at a loss for words and I am upset about how I was violated and treated today," Taylor told the Field of 68. "For my players, my family and people of Tuskegee to witness that is heartbreaking for me. I was simply trying to get the football team out of the handshake line as they were following right behind me and the team yelling obscenities! It was a very dangerous situation."

Ruffin told HBCU Gameday that the officer claimed that Taylor was "very aggressive" and "the aggressor," which the AD said was not accurate.

Taylor was later released and made the trip back home with Tuskegee on the team bus.

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has not issued a statement at this time in response to the situation. The conference's official website posted a lengthy recap of Morehouse's victory over Tuskegee, but did not mention what took place between Taylor and the officer.