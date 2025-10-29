Georgia Tech's Haynes King Casually Talks About 'P-ssing Blood' As He Makes The Case For CFB's Toughest QB

There isn't a ‘Toughest Player in College Football Award,’ but if there were, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King would have a strong chance at taking home the honor.

King was a four-star recruit out of Texas before ultimately signing with Texas A&M and joining the Aggies in 2020. Fast-forward to today, and he's the starting quarterback for the Top 10-ranked Yellow Jackets, playing in what is his sixth season of college football.

Since arriving in Atlanta, King has accounted for 81 touchdowns and thrown for more than 6,400 yards. He's also developed a wicked pain tolerance, according to head coach Brent Key.

King suffered a shoulder injury towards the end of the 2024 season that put his playing status in serious jeopardy ahead of Georgia Tech's trip to Athens to take on Georgia. According to ESPN, King couldn't throw a football more than a few feet without pain radiating down his arm four days before the contest against the Bulldogs.

Then, out of nowhere, King showed up to practice three days before the game and started tossing deep ball after deep ball. He didn't just suit up against the Bulldogs, he threw for 303 yards, ran for another 110 yards, and scored five touchdowns in the eight-overtime thriller that Georgia ultimately won 44-42.

A couple of days after the game and with a bowl game on the horizon, Keys shot King a text checking in on him and his shoulder.

King sent back a unique reply.

"Shoulder's fine, Coach," King wrote. "I have been pissing blood for a couple days though."

For all the chatter in the college football world these days about players being soft compared to previous generations, it's fair to say that King does not fall into that conversation.

Waking up to your shoulder feeling alright, only to walk to the bathroom and see red in the toilet, is a less-than-ideal situation, but based on his text, King wasn't concerned whatsoever.