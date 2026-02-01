Have You Ever Been Punched So Hard Your Hair Falls Off?

Imagine getting your face caved in by a couple of mean right jabs and a left hook in front of 19,000 people at Madison Square Garden and millions more across the country.

Sounds pretty brutal, right? I mean, I can barely stomach the thought of getting my ass beaten in private.

Now imagine all of that, but then the world finds out you're bald, too!

You could just take me out back and shoot me like Old Yeller at that point, but that's exactly what happened to professional boxer Jarrell Miller on Saturday night in New York City.

The 37-year-old heavyweight was locked in a heated battle with Kingsley Ibeh when a flury of fists knocked his toupee clean off his dome.

What's even crazier is that he threw the old rug into the stands like a groupie throwing a bra on stage at a Motley Crue concert… AND STILL WON!

Props to Miller for not only keeping his composure as he's getting his teeth fed to him, but as his hair is falling off as well.

Then, to win by split decision is just the cherry on top of it all.

Have a night, Jarrell Miller!

If any of you are familiar with Dragon Ball Z, I imagine Miller's hair is a lot like Goku or Piccolo's weighted clothing; he just fights so much better once he takes it off and gets serious.

This was such a shocking piece of video that many in the comments were asking Grok if it actually happened (you can never be too sure these days).

Speaking of comments, the fine folks on X had some fun at Miller's expense as well.

It turns out, fellow boxer Skye Nicolson even got to take Miller's toupee home as a souvenir – at least I hope they let her leave with it.

Apparently, Miller claims to have lost his hair because of using the wrong shampoo, which is a completely relatable thing we've all done before, right?

"I get to my mama's house and I saw some shampoo bottles on the table," Miller said after the fight

"I shampooed and it was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair like two days ago. So I called my manager and said, 'Get me one of those manes,' and I slapped that on real quick."

Credit to Miller for having a sense of humor about it all, though I'm sure it helps that he won the fight.

All's well that ends well, I suppose.