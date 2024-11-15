Insufferable Trolls Mock Harrison Butker For Being Hurt: REACTIONS

The trolls are out in full force after news broke about Harrison Butker being out with an injury.

The star Kansas City Chiefs kicker will miss a few weeks as he heals from a left knee injury. Generally speaking, the one thing you shouldn't ever do in sports is celebrate an injury.

Whether it's one of your own guys or a player on a rival team, you never want to see anyone get hurt. Apparently, that doesn't apply when it comes to Harrison Butker.

Social media trolls Harrison Butker for being hurt.

Butker has been targeted by the woke outrage mob since his commencement speech at the conservative Christian university Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

Butker's crime? He promoted traditional pro-family values, praised his wife for not just making him a better man, but for also embracing her top goal in life of being a mother and homemaker. Whether you agree or disagree with Butker's views, there are millions of Americans who believe the same things he does. Yet, the mob came for him, and he stood defiantly refusing to apologize.

Now, insufferable trolls are rushing to social media to joke and mock the fact Butker is dealing with a knee injury and will miss time. Truly gross stuff.

You can see some of the reactions to the news about Butker below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Truly disgusting stuff. These people should be embarrassed by their behavior on social media. I don't care who you are or what you believe, I'm not going to celebrate someone suffering an injury.

That's low class behavior. It's not just childish, but there's something inherently wicked about it. What kind of person hopes another individual gets hurt simply because they disagree?

It's another sign that some people's brains have been broken beyond repair. If you're celebrating an injury over political differences, then you need to seek help.

It's a sign something is wrong with you.

What do you think about people mocking Harrison Butker following his injury? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.