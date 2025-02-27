Trump Triggers Woke Liberals By Meeting With Conservative NFL Star: PHOTO

Harrison Butker made an appearance Thursday at the White House.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker became public enemy number one for liberals after giving a commencement speech at a conservative Christian college.

He talked about the importance of striving for a strong family unit, and how his wife wasn't just incredibly supportive, but also was at her happiest as a homemaker.

The speech sparked massive backlash. Butker was even doxxed by the official Kansas City X account. Yet, he refused to bend the knee.

He stood tall in the face of criticism, and he's now meeting with the most powerful man on the planet.

Harrison Butker meets with Donald Trump.

Margo Martin, the White House's Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor, tweeted a photo Thursday morning of the NFL star kicker meeting with America's 45th and 47th President.

The two men spoke in the Oval Office.

"The GOAT of kicking @buttkicker7 meets the GOAT of Presidents @realDonaldTrump," Martin tweeted Thursday morning.

People were quick to weigh in with their support for the meeting on X.

Unfortunately, there were also plenty of people who decided to take shots.

As I've said before and truly believe, you shouldn't ever pass up an opportunity to meet with the President. It doesn't even matter who it is.

It's about respect for the office of POTUS. The President is the most powerful man on the planet, and he's the leader of the country.

If you can meet with him and visit the Oval Office, you should do it. It's the right and respectful thing to do. Clearly, some people are trying to attack Butker over this situation, but I doubt he cares.

He's not known for backing down. The Chiefs star has made that crystal clear.

