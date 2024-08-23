Harrison Butker Doesn't Agree With Trump On Abortions, But Is Likely For Him Anyway

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, not one to shy away from voicing his opinions regardless of how controversial they may be, feels very strongly about abortion.

He has called it "the murder of innocent babies," which is a strict Christian and Catholic view straight out of the Bible that some conservatives also hold.

Butker, by the way, ripped President Joe Biden as "delusional" for professing to be Catholic and making the sign of a cross at a pro-abortion rally.

Butker Disagrees With Democrats

So, it's obvious Butker does not agree with the Democrat party's stance on abortion. The Democrats made their stance clear by allowing Planned Parenthood to park an abortion medical van near the site of the DNC convention arena in Chicago.

The van offered people attending the DNC free abortions and vasectomies.

And people apparently made use of the van. Planned Parenthood expected "about" ten vasectomies and 25 medicated abortions throughout the first two days of the convention, the doctor running the van service told the New York Post.

The Republican Party, on the other hand, is not pro-abortion. The party's platform states it stands "for families and life."

Republicans Against Most Abortions

"We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied life or liberty without due process, and that the states are, therefore, free to pass Laws protecting those rights," the platform reads.

"After 51 years, because of us, that power has been given to the States and to a vote of the people. We will oppose late-term abortion, while supporting mothers and policies that advance prenatal care, access to birth control, and IVF (fertility treatments)."

So, Republicans are generally pro-life. But while they didn't park abortion vans anywhere, neither are they for abortion bans.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has said he makes room for people making personal decisions and believes in exceptions, including rape, incest and a life and death medical threat to the mother.

Butker sees that as the murder of unborn babies as well. It's the murder of many fewer unborn babies, but those little ones taken as an exception nonetheless are killed. He made that point on his social media late Friday.

Butker Wants Republicans To Change

Butker called on fellow Catholic and vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance to steer the Republican Party back to "the foundational platform that all life is valuable and there can be no compromise when it comes to defending the unborn."

Butker is a principled guy, but he might as well try to steer Chiefs coach Andy Reid to go for it on every single fourth-down situation this coming season.

It's not going to happen.

So, based off the quick reading of what Butker believes, he obviously disagrees with Trump and Republicans as well as the Democrats.

But …

Butker, a man with a heart for heaven, lives on Earth. And down here in this fallen world, humans make imperfect decisions based on imperfect choices.

So he's obviously still going to vote for Trump in November.

Butker Goes With Imperfect Choice

How do we know this?

Because in the same post which quote-tweets Trump on X, Butker quotes American priest and theologian Chad Ripperger.

"Our obligation is to vote for the lesser of two evils," Butker quotes, "because voting for a lesser evil preserves the good that could be potentially lost."

Not sure Trump would love being called "a lesser evil."

But a vote is a vote. Neither Trump nor the Republicans are standing exactly where Butker is standing. There is distance there.

But that distance is inches apart compared to the miles apart Butker stands from the Democrats.

And Butker obviously sees a stance and policy that is for saving many (but not all) unborn babies as more tolerable than a stance and policy that doesn't call for saving any unborn babies.