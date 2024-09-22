LSU Loses Harold Perkins Jr. For The Season After ACL Injury Suffered Against UCLA: REPORT

The LSU football team has been dealt a horrible blow, as star linebacker Harold Perkins has reportedly torn his ACL, and will miss the remainder of the season.

During Saturday's game against UCLA, Perkins left the field in the fourth quarter and headed straight for the medical tent as trainers checked him out during preliminary testing on his knee.

On Sunday, Harold Perkins reportedly found out the terrible news after an MRI was done on his knee. According to Matt Zenitz, the star LSU linebacker is believed to have torn his ACL, which would sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Following the win over UCLA, head coach Brian Kelly spoke with reporters about the injury Perkins suffered, but had no updates at the time.

"We'll do all the diagnostic testing tonight and tomorrow," Brian Kelly said on Saturday after the win. "We'll have a better answer for you when we do our presser on Monday."

Unfortunately, that news does not sound like it was positive, and the Tigers will now be missing a major piece of their defense. This was an LSU team that was trying to get Perkins back into a spot on the field that would allow him to get after the quarterback and free him up to roam the field.

Now, the Tigers will have to go back to the drawing board after losing one of their key pieces on defense, and decide how they will fill such an important spot.

We will hear more about this situation on Monday, as Brian Kelly will meet with the media.