Happy 20th Anniversary To Brent Musburger Being Horny On National TV

Brent Musburger is a legendary play-by-play guy in the sports world, there is no denying that.

Some of his big-game calls will live on in the annals of sports history until the heat death of the universe.

Uncle Brent has some legendary calls outside the lines as well, however, and today marks the 20th anniversary of one of his most memorable broadcast moments as a member of ESPN.

Ah, what different times we lived in back in 2005!

It just wouldn't have been a big game on a Saturday night in the fall without the Mus Bus revving his motor for the world to hear.

Florida State University, along with many other schools in the south, is home to plenty of women that would make your lecherous old man break his neck trying to catch a second look while helping you move into your dorm, so the fact that Brent Musburger was caught red-handed on live television being a dog in Tallahassee is no shock.

The best part of this whole exchange, though, is that this might not even be Musburger's most famous moment of weakness during a broadcast.

Everyone remembers Musburger losing his mind over Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron's then-girlfriend, now-wife Katherine Webb as she sat in the stands during the 2013 BCS National Championship Game.

And if you don't, here it is in all its glory.

Of course, this was a couple of years after the Florida State video, so the world had gotten a little softer and tried to make a bigger deal out of his comments than need be.

Luckily for Musburger and for common sense, the controversy died down pretty much before it could even get off the ground, especially since Webb herself said she didn't have a problem with his comments.

It's also nice to see Father Time being kind to Musburger's horny ways, as many X users had Brent's back in both of the clips posted.

Whatever Brent Musburger is up to these days, I hope he's truly happy and also knows that I, along with millions of other fans, regard him as one of the legends of sports media.

College football at the turn of the millennium just wouldn't have been the same without him.