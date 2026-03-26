'Hamilton' Star Stumbles Through National Anthem At Mets Opening Day

The guy who once played the father of the country could not get through the anthem.

Opening Day at Citi Field had a little bit of everything for Mets fans. There was a packed house, the buzz of a new season and, before first pitch, "Hamilton" star Christopher Jackson on the field for the national anthem.

Then it went sideways.

READ: Paul Skenes Gets Shelled On Opening Day, Continues To Have Zero Help In Pittsburgh

Jackson stumbled through "The Star-Spangled Banner," repeated "what so proudly we hail’d" and lost the "ramparts" line.

Jackson played George Washington in "Hamilton," which made the mistake land even harder. The guy who once played the father of the country could not get through the anthem!

The anthem flub ended up being only a footnote by the end of the day. An inning later, the Mets jumped Paul Skenes and blew the game open almost immediately.

By the end of the first, the reigning NL Cy Young winner was already out. Skenes threw 37 pitches, recorded only two outs and was charged with five earned runs on four hits in 0.2 innings. His ERA now sits at 67.50.

The Mets got rolling behind a Brett Baty bases-clearing triple after Oneil Cruz misplayed the ball in center. Carson Benge added a home run in his MLB debut, and Francisco Alvarez later launched a 429-foot shot as the Mets rolled to an 11-7 win over the Pirates.

Jackson addressed the anthem mistake afterward in a statement to TMZ Sports, calling it a brief lapse and making clear he is not backing away from the moment.

"I’ve had the honor of singing the National Anthem countless times in Stadiums around the country. Today was a beautiful Opening Day and it was thrilling to be there!" Jackson told TMZ Sports.

He added, "Today it was for about 5 seconds … and one line got away from me. I’m human. But I won’t hesitate to step up to a mic and pay tribute to those that we honor with the Anthem. Grateful to the Mets and MLB for allowing me to be a small part of the day."

Jackson did not use the word "apology" directly, but the statement served as his public response after the flub spread on social media. Jackson had the rough pregame moment, but the Mets had the last word.

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