Hall of Famer Joe Klecko, 1998 Vols Backfield Lead Massive Slate of NFL Pardons

Five former NFL players. A Hall of Famer. A Heisman winner. Multiple champions.

President Donald Trump on Thursday pardoned five former NFL players, a rare batch of clemency moves that included some of the most recognizable names from the past several decades of pro and college football.

The announcement was made by White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson, who listed the recipients.

"Today, the President granted pardons to five former NFL players — Joe Klecko, Nate Newton, Jamal Lewis, Travis Henry, and the late great Dr. Billy Cannon."

Klecko is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and anchor of the Jets’ famed New York Sack Exchange.

Newton won three Super Bowls blocking for the Cowboys’ dynasty teams of the 1990s.

Cannon remains one of LSU’s most celebrated players and a 1959 Heisman Trophy winner.

Jamal Lewis produced one of the greatest rushing seasons in NFL history with 2,066 yards.

Travis Henry was a key piece of Tennessee’s 1998 national championship team before a long NFL career.

All five had prior federal convictions.

On Thursday, those convictions were formally pardoned.

Johnson framed the decision in terms of seeking redemption and resilience for these great names.

"As football reminds us, excellence is built on grit, grace, and the courage to rise again. So is our nation."

She also noted a personal moment tied to one of the league’s most prominent owners.

"Special thanks to Jerry Jones for personally sharing the news with Nate Newton. I’m holding Nate’s pardon in my hands today, what a blessed day."

Johnson added: "Grateful to @POTUS for his continued commitment to second chances. Mercy changes lives."

In college football circles, the Tennessee connection drew immediate reaction. OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted on X, calling it a big win for the Vols program.

"President Trump pardoned Travis Henry and Jamal Lewis for their drug convictions," CT said. "The 1998 Vols keep stacking wins."

Lewis and Henry were central figures on Tennessee’s undefeated 1998 championship roster, a team that still comes up in SEC title debates more than two decades later.

Whatever the political reaction, the move reshapes how this chapter of their legacies will be remembered in football circles going forward.

