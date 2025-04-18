Half Of California Democrats Claim Transgenders Should Not Play In Women's Sports

There is a major ideological shift taking place in California.

A large contingent of The Eureka State’s population is claiming to be against transgenders competing in women's sports.

The nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) released a poll on Thursday that revealed 65 percent of the likely voters within the state - and a staggering half of all Democrats - said they believed "transgender athletes should be required to play on sports teams matching their sex assigned at birth, rather than their gender identity."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

PPIC survey director Mark Baldassare said he was surprised that such a large portion of liberals have changed tune in their beliefs on this issue.

"The big finding there is a Democrat split on the issue, which was kind of interesting in light of some of the discussions that have been occurring among Democrats on the topic," Baldassare said.

Even though California’s state politicians will likely continue to allow transgenders to compete in women’s sports, some politicians are beginning to see just how damaging this stance can be.

"My daughter is now a soccer player. I have some discomfort with the idea that she might be competing against biological males," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said. "I get the discomfort and why this is an issue that people are worried about. I do think there’s a real question there, and I don’t have a great answer for it."

We at OutKick believe protecting women’s sports is a common-sense measure that has taken far too long for certain sports governing bodies to recognize. However, people are slowly yet surely realizing that women always suffer when transgenders compete in their sports.

When people in ultra-progressive California are even showing support for this viewpoint, you know the tide is turning.