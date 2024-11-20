Hal Steinbrenner Talks Yankees Meeting With Juan Soto

Juan Soto is the most highly coveted free agent of the Major League Baseball offseason coming off a spectacular season in New York. Given his familiarity with the Yankees, their market, and commitment to winning, it stands to reason that they'd be the odds-on favorite to resign him.

But team owner Hal Steinbrenner didn't exactly seem confident about their chances when discussing his team's meeting with Soto and his agent Scott Boras.

Steinbrenner, speaking to reporters at the MLB Owners Meetings, described their discussion with Soto as "a very honest, back-and-forth dialogue" that went for a "couple hours." Still, even after an hours-long meeting, Steinbrenner said he has "no idea" what Soto wants out of his free agency process and next team.

"All I know is he’s earned this, and he’s going to go through the process," he said.

Far from expressing confidence or a level of dedication to signing the 26-year-old star, Steinbrenner said simply, "We’ll be in the mix."

That doesn't exactly sound like they won't be outbid in an effort to keep Soto in the Bronx.

Hal Steinbrenner Knows Expectations Around Juan Soto

While Steinbrenner was noncommittal when talking about Soto's future, he did say that he's aware of the expectations of the fans in New York.

"We listen to our fans," Steinbrenner said. "Our fans really enjoyed having him in New York. He’s definitely a significant part of why we got to the World Series.

"I’ve got ears. I know what’s expected of me. It’s been a priority — wouldn’t have gone out to the West Coast if it wasn’t."

The other highly motivated suitor for Soto's services is the Yankees' cross-town rivals, the New York Mets. And when asked if it would hurt more to lose him to the Mets in particular, Steinbrenner wouldn't take the bait.

"No. As I said, we’re going to be in the mix for Soto. If it doesn’t work out, it’s going to hurt a little bit no matter where he goes."

There's little value in tipping your hand early in the free agency process, and expressing too much certainty or eagerness could provide leverage for Scott Boras to use in negotiations. Still though, the Yankees are at a bit of a turning point, and Soto might be their best opportunity to win now.

Aaron Judge turns 33 in 2025, Gerrit Cole turns 35, Giancarlo Staton is already 35 and can't stay healthy. Gleyber Torres is a free agent, meaning the only younger players expected to play key roles are Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells. And Volpe was the 16th worst offensive player in MLB, among qualified hitters. Wells, while playing superb defense, was worth all of 0.7 runs above average on offense in 2024.

Their window might be closing, rapidly, and as one of the few teams able to spend their way out of roster mistakes, like say, D.J. LeMahieu, they might have to. Soto is a one-man wrecking crew to build around, and is six and a half years younger than Judge. We'll see if Steinbrenner seems it the same way.