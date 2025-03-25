Hailey Van Lith Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts And How Prayer Has Been Biggest Help In Her Mental Journey

Hailey Van Lith is in the midst of her fifth season of college basketball, but given her abilities and playing style on the hardwood, she was thrust into the national spotlight years before her collegiate career began. Like many young adults, especially those under the sports world's microscope, Van Lith was faced with a fair share of struggles, and recently shared that she was suicidal early on in her college career.

Van Lith, the all-time leading scorer in Washington state history, spent the first three seasons of her college career at Louisville, averaging just under 20 points per game in year three. She then transferred to LSU for a season before taking her talents to TCU this season, and has helped lead the Horned Frogs to their first-ever trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude

TCU's second-round matchup had a bit of extra juice in it for Van Lith as it came against Louisville.

After playing all 40 minutes and posting a double-double in her team's 85-70 win, the 23-year-old was overcome with emotion while addressing the media while discussing just how much she's leaned on God and her Christian faith throughout her journey.

During a media scrum in the TCU locker room, Van Lith went on to expand on how being exposed to the media at such a young age brought forth challenges and mental health struggles before giving more thanks to God and the power of prayer.

"The way that I got exposed to the media and social media at such a young age, I really struggled with mental health things," she told Nick Girimonte of Sports Illustrated. "When I was younger and in college, I was suicidal, I was heavily medicated, and I felt trapped.

You would never know because I was having a ton of success on the court, but internally, and in life in general, I was ready to be done. That's what I mean when I speak on suffering and pain. It's like I didn't even want to live.

So, to come from that and do this is incredible. I’ve been praying all year like, 'God, I know you've given me this testimony to share it with the world and shed your light,' and I think this is the year and this is the moment that he wants people to know my story and how He has taken me literally from the depths of wanting to die to this moment of loving life."

Van Lith was named Big 12 Player of the Year while leading TCU to both he regular season and conference tournament titles. She has also won six medals representing the United States, including three gold medals at the youth international level and a bronze medal with the 3x3 senior national team during the 2024 Games in Paris.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).