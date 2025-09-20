Gus Johnson And Texas Tech's Kicker Just Dunked All Over Joel Klatt

Someone needs to put "TAKE THAT JOEL KLATT" on a t-shirt.

If you are even a tangential viewer of football, you are aware of the phenomenon known as the announcer's curse.

If your quarterback hasn't thrown an interception in a few games or, perhaps more topically, your kicker hasn't missed a kick in weeks, you can bet your bottom dollar an announcer will chime in to jinx the good fortunes of your team and your team alone.

What might be a lot rarer than the announcer's curse, however, is the reverse jinx.

It doesn't happen quite as often, but an announcer has the power to jinx your team in their favor as well.

Joel Klatt found out the hard way that Texas Tech's kicker Stone Harrington (phenomenal name, by the way) was immune to any sort of announcer's curse as he stepped up and nailed a 58-yard bomb of a field goal, and play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson couldn't wait to rub his partner's nose in it.

Can we just take a second to appreciate the legend that is Gus Johnson?

This man brings the energy to every game he calls.

It doesn't matter if he's calling a Big Ten Championship game or Furman vs. Davidson, The Gus Bus never runs on empty.

Anyway, it is hilarious to see a guy named Stone Harrington reverse the announcer's curse with the long bomb.

The comments decided to have a little fun at Klatt's expense, and I'm sure Harrington would appreciate social media having his back here.

I'm sure Klatt will take this one in stride. He was just trusting his scouting report on the kid, after all.

On the other hand, I should probably send the kicker a fruit basket after that one.

He helped Texas Tech get a crucial road win over the Utah Utes and, in the process, made me look like a genius for hyping the Red Raiders up all offseason.

Thanks, kid, I owe you one!