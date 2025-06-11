Golfer Breaks World Record For Most Consecutive Hours Played In Mind-Boggling Feat

There are plenty of golf sickos out there who have played 36 holes in a day, but how about playing golf for 36 straight hours? That's what a man by the name of Kelechi Ezihie managed to accomplish over the weekend while appearing to set a Guinness World Record.

Ezihie, who lives on Long Island, began his quest at Huntington Crescent Club at 6:00 PM on Sunday and was set to play a nonstop round of 24 hours. That plan was derailed on Monday morning when he found out that he'd have to play well beyond 24 hours straight if he wanted to set a record, with a British man setting a new record of 32 hours just over a week ago.

There were specific parameters for the challenge as well, with CBS reporting that Ezihie was only allowed to take a five-minute break each hour, but outside of that, he had to keep walking and playing. And yes, it appears he walked the entire time; carts were not part of the equation.

Newsday reported that it rained for a portion of the challenge, which would make most people quit. As for the challenge of playing golf in the dark, glow-in-the-dark golf balls and plenty of flashlights were used by him and his friends, who kept him going along the way.

Ezihie began his round on Sunday evening and didn't call it quits until Tuesday morning. It's hard to wrap your head around.

Ezihie works for a nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities and raised money and awareness to show folks that golf is for everyone.

"People assume that golf is for the wealthy and I'm trying to change that," Ezihie told CBS. "The goal is to let people know that golf is a game for everybody. Whatever your economic background or somebody with special needs, you can play the game of golf."

The next time you feel worn out on the golf course, remember a man in New York once played for 36 straight hours and lived to tell the tale.

A spokeswoman for Guinness World Records told Newsday that a record specialist had "received an application and look forward to receiving evidence to review." That review process can take up to 15 weeks.