Rob Gronkowski Tells Unreal Story About His Interview With Patriots

Rob Gronkowski has been one of the NFL's most colorful characters over the last 25 years, and it seems like the New England Patriots knew exactly what they were getting when they drafted him because the legendary tight end says he had a very on-brand interview with the team before it selected him in the second round, 42nd overall, in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Gronk made an appearance on — of all shows — Barstool Sports' hockey podcast Spittin' Chiclets, and that's where the show's co-host ex-NHL D-man Ryan Whitney asked him if it was true that he had fallen asleep during the interview.

It turns out he had, and falling asleep wasn't even the end of the Gronk-ness.

"Yeah, I had one of the worst draft meetings of all time," Gronkowski said. "It was actually my last meeting as well, and I was sick of that s--t, bro."

Gronkowski said he had been on 17 flights in 15 days criss-crossing the nation and talking to NFL teams that might decide to draft him out of Arizona.

"I was like, ‘Yo, I’m over this s--t. If a team wants to take me, take me; I feel like ass," he said.

New England was the last stop, so Gronkowski decided he'd go "all out" with them.

"I'm going to walk in like I'm at the University of Arizona walking into a party," he said. "Because I'm sick of putting on a show."

However, he still put on a show. Just not like the kind he did with the other teams.

"First I fall asleep on the table, he said. "Right in front of one of the highest members of the team, y'know? But I needed a nap. It wasn't like I was in a meeting or anything. Then they bring me into the meeting room and it was a disaster, bro."

He said that he just talked about his time at Arizona and how much people liked him. Then, ex-Patriots offensive coordinator and current Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien asked if Gronk ever remembered walking home from parties (the tight end responded that he did not), and after that O'Brien started drawing plays.

"He draws the play up, erases, [then said] "Write the play on the board," Gronk recalled. "I'm like, ‘I don’t even know the play that you drew, I have no clue.' Like that was too difficult for me, I was over (the) whole process.

"But, I go, ‘Draw up a play and throw me the ball, I guarantee I’ll catch it and make some yards.'"

When O'Brien asked how he was supposed to get the ball to him if he couldn't remember the play, Gronk had an answer.

"I was like, ‘You’ll find a way to throw me the ball.'"

Gronkowski said he left that meeting knowing the Patriots either loved him or hated him, and I think we all know which way the team leaned even after that gong show of a meeting.