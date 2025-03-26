Grizzlies Player Shoves Teammate In Questionable Altercation Caught on Video

Small but mighty Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane made headlines Tuesday night when he shoved teammate Santi Aldama during a timeout in their game against the Utah Jazz. 

The incident sparked buzz on social media, with some suggesting Bane was challenging Aldama to step up his defense against a struggling Utah team. Memphis ultimately dominated, beating Utah 140-103.

(Teammates Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama. (Getty Images))

Aldama, a valued reserve for Memphis, fell back into his seat after the shove but quickly stood to defend himself. Teammates stepped in to diffuse the in-team quarrel before it escalated further. 

Had they not intervened, letting Aldama have his way with Bane, most might’ve agreed that Desmond had it coming.

The small-statured guard, who scored 21 points in the win, is a critical piece of the Grizzlies’ roster, yet his forceful action toward Aldama seemed a step out of bounds. As a de facto leader with Ja and Jaren Jackson out with injury, Bane displayed questionable discretion. Unless you're Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan or a similarly hot-headed superstar, there's no easy way to aggressively mock a teammate without some ‘pushback.’

Some speculated a Napoleon complex might be at play, especially given Bane’s frequent ribbing over his ‘T-Rex’ arms. Since he’s not as big a name or celebrated for his skill as stars like Ja Morant, fans and observers questioned whether Bane’s behavior was acceptable — or if it crossed a line.

Fair or foul?

