Gregg Popovich had a very ‘human’ message after suffering a serious health scare and being taken off the NBA sidelines for several weeks (and counting) to seek medical attention.

His return status is still very uncertain.

On Monday, Popovich released a statement through the team, showing a softer side to the typically stern coach.

"This has certainly been an unexpected six weeks for my family and me. As we work together on my recovery, I want to take a moment to share that the outpouring of support we've received during this time has been truly overwhelming in the best possible way.

"While I wish I could get back to each one of you, for now, let me say that my family and I are forever grateful."

Pop left the Spurs' sideline after five games. Since his departure, the team has gone 11-10, stuck at a 13-13 record, which is good enough for 11th in the Western Conference.

His statement added, "We're thankful for our wonderful community, the entire Spurs organization, and our family and friends. No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process. They've quickly learned that I'm less than coachable."

Popovich, the NBA's all-time-winningest (and wokest) coach, suffered a stroke on Nov. 2. In his place, 39-year-old Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson has been commanding the team, with Pop himself having not spoken publicly until today.

