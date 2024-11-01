Greg Sankey Says SEC To Fine And Suspend Coaches For Obvious Faking Of Injuries; Full Memo Obtained

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has had enough of the teams in his conference faking injuries to gain a timeout on the playing field. Now, he's ready to enforce new rules hoping to prevent schools from partaking.

We have seen an uptick in ‘feigned injuries’ in college football over the past few years, with some schools in the SEC taking the brunt of the accusations. More specifically, Ole Miss has been the talk of the conference as of late, thanks to the letter it sent out regarding the matter.

But, we are seeing this action across the board, and the faking of injuries has become a problem that needed to be addressed by the commissioner himself.

On Friday, Greg Sankey sent a memo to athletic directors and coaches within the conference laying out a new penalty plan for teams that are caught blatantly violating the rules when it comes faking injuries.

"As plainly as it can be stated: Stop any and all activity related to faking injuries to create time-outs."

Sankey also said the following regarding the matter.

"Moving forward, I will consider a feigned injury to have been determined when the National Coordinator states it is more likely than not that a feigned injury occurred, that a player attempted a feigned injury, or any other general statement from the National Coordinator establishing the probability that a feigned injury has occurred."

The penalties for being caught faking an injury include the following.

The first offense will see the head coach receive a public reprimand, along with a $50,000 fine. The second offense will be fined $100,000.

If a school is caught doing this a third time, the head coach will be suspended for the next game.

According to the memo, the student-athlete participating will also be publicly reprimanded.

This is just the latest example of the SEC trying to cut back on this situation.