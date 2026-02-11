Wisconsin Coach Trolls Nasty Rival Fans After Shocking Upset Win: WATCH

Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard was vibing after the Badgers knocked off Illinois in Champaign.

The Badgers entered the game against the 8th-ranked Fighting Illini looking to bounce back after getting hosed over the weekend against Indiana.

Illinois is one of the best teams in the country, and is firmly in the hunt to win the Big Ten. None of that mattered Tuesday night.

Gard's team put on an excellent performance to win 92-90 in an overtime thriller.

Greg Gard trolls Illinois fans.

Illinois is known for having some of the most passionate, aggressive….and arrogant basketball fans in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini fans seem to think they're one step below Duke, and the facts simply do not back that up.

Well, Gard didn't pass up the opportunity to twist the knife a little extra after improving to 17-7. Illinois was handing out wigs to fans on Tuesday night as part of a promotion for Jake Davis.

The Badgers coach got his hands on one after the game and didn't hesitate to throw it on as he celebrated with his players.

Check out the lighthearted and funny moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Gard is known for being pretty low-key and not one to do anything to draw attention to himself. It's a refreshing change of pace in an era where it feels like people are addicted to attention.

Having said that, can any Wisconsin man ever pass up the chance to troll Illinois fans? It's simply too good of an opportunity to pass up.

In case you want to know what people in Wisconsin think about people from Illinois, just google the term "FIB." It will tell you everything you'll ever need to know about the icy relations between people from the two states.

That bleeds over into sports, and that's why watching the Badgers ruin Illinois' night on Tuesday was a healthy experience for the soul.

Next up for the Badgers is 10th-ranked Michigan State. No easy games in the Big Ten. It's a dogfight every single night. Wouldn't want it any other way. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.